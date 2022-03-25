I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $18.85. I-Mab shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 28,369 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.