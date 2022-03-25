I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $18.85. I-Mab shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 28,369 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.