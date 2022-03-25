IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

IBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IBG stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,770. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.35 million and a P/E ratio of 21.36. IBI Group has a one year low of C$9.88 and a one year high of C$14.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

