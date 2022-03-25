Ï„Bitcoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4,419.57 or 0.09996051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $19,697.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.71 or 0.06990470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 160.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00342421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,226.75 or 1.00030748 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.