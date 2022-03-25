iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

ICLK opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.