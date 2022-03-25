Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

