ImageCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,269.04 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $77,269.04 and approximately $69,727.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,297,879 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.