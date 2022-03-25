iMe Lab Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $1.07 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 326.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00577616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.72 or 0.06987823 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,352.43 or 0.99824346 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.