Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 2,310.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Imperial Helium stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 96,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Imperial Helium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Get Imperial Helium alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.