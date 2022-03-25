Impossible Finance (IF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,152.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $3.26 million and $7,152.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.12 or 0.06985049 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,332.16 or 0.99887181 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00299385 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

