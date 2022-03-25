Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

