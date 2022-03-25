Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.10.
INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,278,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.