Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.10.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,278,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

