Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.10

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.10 and traded as low as $22.80. Independent Bank shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 48,573 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.