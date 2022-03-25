Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $1.22

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002752 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $12,299.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 911.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.04 or 0.01329993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.11 or 0.07004227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,209.87 or 0.99821049 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

