Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.89

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.89 and traded as low as $33.65. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 62,255 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

