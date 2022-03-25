Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 92,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,251,755 shares.The stock last traded at $8.65 and had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Get Infinera alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 4,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 544,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,795,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.