Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 92,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,251,755 shares.The stock last traded at $8.65 and had previously closed at $8.58.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 4,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 544,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,795,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
