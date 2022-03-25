Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Up 17,000.0% in March

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 17,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IMCI remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Friday. Infinite Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

