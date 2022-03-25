ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

ING Groep has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 12,551,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 913.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

