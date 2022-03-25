ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.
ING Groep has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.
Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 12,551,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 913.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
