Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.