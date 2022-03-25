Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

