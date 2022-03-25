Ink (INK) Reaches One Day Volume of $24,335.00

Ink (INK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Ink has a total market cap of $467,030.77 and $24,335.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

