Innate Pharma’s (IPHA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 238.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,360. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

