Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of INE stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 237,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.84. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.14.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

