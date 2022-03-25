InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.98

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $6.01. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 116,015 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INNV. Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $787.35 million and a PE ratio of 193.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth $18,220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 36.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 307,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 861,517 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
