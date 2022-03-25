InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.98

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $6.01. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 116,015 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INNV. Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $787.35 million and a PE ratio of 193.67.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth $18,220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 36.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 307,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 861,517 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

