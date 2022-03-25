Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 13,360.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 974. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.
