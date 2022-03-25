Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 13,360.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 974. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.