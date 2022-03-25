Insider Buying: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 720,080 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 720,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

