Insider Buying: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Purchases 2,250 Shares of Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) CFO Derek Reisfield purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $16,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ONDS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Get Ondas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ondas by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,062 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 320,608 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 55.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ondas (Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.