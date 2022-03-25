Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Acquires 4,767 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $19,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,864. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

