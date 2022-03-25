Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys 50 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £124 ($163.24).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £125.61 ($165.36).

On Monday, January 24th, Paula Bell acquired 52 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £125.84 ($165.67).

Shares of LON:SPT traded down GBX 5.52 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 239.68 ($3.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 3.34 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328 ($4.32).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

