Insider Selling: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Insider Sells 166,127 Shares of Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aterian stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,601. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aterian by 28.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aterian by 26.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Aterian by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Aterian (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

