Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 6,941 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,184.58.

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,029. The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

