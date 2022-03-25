Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells 45,894 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

FXLV traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $11.18. 420,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

