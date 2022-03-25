Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.47. The company had a trading volume of 108,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,793. Fiera Capital Co. has a one year low of C$9.61 and a one year high of C$11.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.36.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

