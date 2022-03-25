Insider Selling: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells 6,749 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.45), for a total value of £43,328.58 ($57,041.31).

PHNX stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 630.80 ($8.30). 962,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 646.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 648.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.73) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.01) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.43).

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.