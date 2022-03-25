Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMAR traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,553. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup cut their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

