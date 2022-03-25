Insider Selling: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells 8,800 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total transaction of C$567,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,046,004.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total transaction of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26.

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$0.88 on Friday, hitting C$62.20. 53,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,019. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.09 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

