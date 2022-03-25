Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total transaction of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,312,325.

Wayne S. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00.

Shares of TIH stock traded down C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$114.58. 161,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,884. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$92.45 and a 12 month high of C$119.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

