Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CAO Sells 1,984 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UNFI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 453,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,644,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 267,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,956,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,190 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,232,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

