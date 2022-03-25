Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $70.24

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.24, but opened at $73.17. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.95.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,234,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.