Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 33.63%.

Shares of Intellinetics stock remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

