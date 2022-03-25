International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INCC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 20,634,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,956,971. International Consolidated Companies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Consolidated Cos., Inc engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F.

