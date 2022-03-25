International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.70.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.67. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.