International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Up 2,225.0% in March

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 2,225.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INIS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,065. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
International Isotopes Company Profile (Get Rating)
