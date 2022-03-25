International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Up 2,225.0% in March

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 2,225.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INIS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,065. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get International Isotopes alerts:

International Isotopes Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.