International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Zeolite stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.68. International Zeolite has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

