International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
International Zeolite stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.68. International Zeolite has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
International Zeolite Company Profile (Get Rating)
