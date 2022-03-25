Internet Computer Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.91 or 0.00042644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.09 billion and $170.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 572.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.20 or 0.00909193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.84 or 0.06990003 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.67 or 0.99905046 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,093,697 coins and its circulating supply is 216,041,415 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

