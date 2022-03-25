Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ITP stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$39.50. 312,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

