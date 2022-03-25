Inverse Finance Market Capitalization Tops $30.80 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $30.80 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $328.57 or 0.00740371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001208 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.