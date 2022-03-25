Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 736.8% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $37.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

