Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 31,800.0% in March

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 31,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,567. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period.

