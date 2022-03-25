Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 114,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,382. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

