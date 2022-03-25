Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,281. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

